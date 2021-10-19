Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $465.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

