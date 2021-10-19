BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $327,669.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00004246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,957.86 or 0.99959161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00048090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.75 or 0.00651335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004319 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,697 coins and its circulating supply is 902,909 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.