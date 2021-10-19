BOMB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $343,629.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $343,629.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,697 coins and its circulating supply is 902,909 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

