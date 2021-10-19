Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) recently:

10/19/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

10/8/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/7/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BCEI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 43,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

