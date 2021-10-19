BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and $45,997.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CRYPTO:BAG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppétit Governance Token directly using US dollars.

