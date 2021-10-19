Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0297 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $263,304.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00194134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00089680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

