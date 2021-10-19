boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 200.16 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

