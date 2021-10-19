Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $142,456.32 and $89,203.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00003731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

