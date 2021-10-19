BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 436.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

