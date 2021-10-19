Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXP opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

