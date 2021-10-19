Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

