Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Hits $310,272.79

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $310,272.79 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

