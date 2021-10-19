BowX Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOWX traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 3,297,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,154. BowX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

