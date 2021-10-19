BOX Token (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00282873 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.