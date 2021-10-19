Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

