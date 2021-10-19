Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $19,561,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 9,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

