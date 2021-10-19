BP (LON:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 361.45 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.40.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders have purchased 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 over the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.