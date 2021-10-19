BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 361.45 ($4.72) on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a market capitalization of £72.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.