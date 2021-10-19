Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 2,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 16,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,917. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

