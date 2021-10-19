Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $21.03. Braskem shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 1,916 shares.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

