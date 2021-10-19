Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON:BRW opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.67. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.