Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $700,534.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

