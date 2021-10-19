Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BRE opened at C$16.90 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$13.16 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$160.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.96.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.