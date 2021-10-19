Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.