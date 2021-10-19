Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.21. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 713 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

