Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.22 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

