British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,585.50 ($33.78) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,655.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,729.96.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
