British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,585.50 ($33.78) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,655.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,729.96.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

