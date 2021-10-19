British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $51,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.