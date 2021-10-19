Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 940.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 930.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43 shares of company stock worth $27,532.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.