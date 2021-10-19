Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

