Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $510.87

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $510.87 and last traded at $510.07, with a volume of 37226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $503.36.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

