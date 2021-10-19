Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

