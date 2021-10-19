Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 777.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

