Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

