Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

PCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

