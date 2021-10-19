Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

