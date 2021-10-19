Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $19.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.67 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

