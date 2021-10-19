Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -171.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Verint Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

