Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.66 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce sales of $592.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

