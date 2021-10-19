Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. 127,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,928. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

