Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $176.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $186.00 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $657.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $667.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.63 million, with estimates ranging from $599.10 million to $651.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

CUBI stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.