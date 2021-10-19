Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $24.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.