Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 1,211,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $282.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

