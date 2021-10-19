Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $966.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.10 million to $983.60 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $632.79 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.64.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

