Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

MARA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

