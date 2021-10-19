Brokerages Expect OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OpGen’s earnings. OpGen reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OpGen will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OpGen.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

OPGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

