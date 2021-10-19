Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 185,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,253. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

In related news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PRA Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

