Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.86 EPS

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of ST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 535,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,644. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.