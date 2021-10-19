Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of ST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 535,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,644. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.