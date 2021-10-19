Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

